Kazakhstan seeks EDB funds to upgrade railway infrastructure of North-South corridor

Kazakhstan is looking to secure funding from the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) to modernize the railway infrastructure of the North-South international transport corridor, the country’s deputy prime minister, Serik Zhumangarin, announced on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The deputy premier revealed that the modernization project aims to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the North-South corridor from 6 to 10 million tons per year by 2027. “For this purpose, it is planned to invest $1.9 billion,” he said.Zhumangarin stressed that the implementation of this project is strategically important for Kazakhstan and will help enhance transport connections between the countries of the Eurasian region.

