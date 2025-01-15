Yandex metrika counter

Kazakhstan to publish preliminary report on AZAL plane crash after assessing facts

Kazakhstan to publish preliminary report on AZAL plane crash after assessing facts

A commission investigating a recent Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft crash in Kazakhstan will publish a preliminary report outlining the established facts and findings from the probe, a spokesperson for the Kazakh Transport Ministry told TASS, News.az reports.

"Based on the standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Annex 13, the Kazakh Transport Ministry’s commission investigating the aircraft incident will publish a preliminary report summarizing the established facts and providing information about the course of the investigation once all facts and materials are carefully assessed," the official said.

