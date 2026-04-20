At least 3,375 Iranians killed in US-Israeli strikes, official says

At least 3,375 Iranians killed in US-Israeli strikes, official says

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Iran’s forensic authority says at least 3,375 people, including hundreds of children, have been killed during 40 days of what Tehran describes as an unprovoked war waged by the United States and Israel.

Abbas Masjedi, head of the Iranian Legal Medicine Organisation, said on Monday that the conflict, which began on 28 February, was marked by hardship as well as moments of solidarity. He added that the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several commanders was among the most “painful” events, which he said had deeply affected the Iranian public, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He said the casualties included civilians, children, elderly people and public sector employees.

Masjedi described the bombing of Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in the southern city of Minab as a “heart-wrenching” incident, saying more than 160 children were killed in strikes carried out by the US and Israel.

He said around 40% of the bodies were initially unidentifiable due to the type of munitions used by what he described as “criminal” US and Israeli forces. However, he added that forensic teams across the country, particularly in Tehran, Isfahan and Hormozgan provinces, had worked extensively to identify the remains and return them to families.

He noted that all provinces were placed on full alert, with resources, equipment and personnel fully mobilised.

Masjedi said the total number of fatalities included 2,875 men and 496 women, while four bodies remain unidentified due to the severity of injuries.

He added that, by age, the dead included seven children under one year old, 255 aged 1–12, 121 aged 13–18, 969 aged 19–30, 792 aged 31–40, 639 aged 41–50, 267 aged 51–60, 163 aged 61–70, and 60 aged 71 and above.

According to Masjedi, Tehran, Hormozgan and Isfahan recorded the highest number of fatalities.

He said that due to prior planning and the anticipated possibility of war, the organisation’s strategic reserves, including equipment, laboratory materials and manpower, remained at adequate levels throughout the conflict.

Masjedi added that if hostilities resume, the organisation would continue to provide uninterrupted services and “will not allow the public to face difficulties in this field.”

News.Az