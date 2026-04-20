Azerbaijan, Thailand explore closer ties at UNESCAP meeting

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Bangkok on Monday to discuss prospects for bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, both sides reviewed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, as well as Azerbaijan’s priorities during its chairmanship of UNESCAP. Regional issues were also discussed.

News.Az