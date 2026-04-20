China flags concern over US seizure of Iranian cargo ship

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China has expressed concern over what it described as the “forced interception” by the US of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, with a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry urging all relevant parties to act responsibly and adhere to the ceasefire agreement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is sensitive and complicated,” spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a regular press briefing.

He emphasized that all sides should avoid actions that could further escalate tensions and instead work to “create the necessary conditions for normal transit through the Strait to resume.”

Earlier on Monday, the US said it had fired upon and seized an Iranian cargo vessel that attempted to bypass its blockade of Iranian ports.

In response, Iran’s military stated that the ship had been traveling from China and condemned the incident as “armed piracy by the US military,” while also vowing retaliation.

News.Az