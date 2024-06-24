Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan record growth in trade turnover

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $26.73 billion in January-May 2024, having increased by $769.5 million or by 3.0% against the same period last year, according to the Uzbek Statistics Agency.

Uzbekistan has trade relations with 186 countries of the world to date. The largest volume was recorded with China (18.9%), Russia (17.9%), Kazakhstan (5.9%), Türkiye (4.5%) and the Republic of Korea (3.4%).The amount of exports from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan reached $485.5 million, while imports from Kazakhstan made $1096.1 million.“It should be noted that Kazakhstan has become one of the major foreign trade economic partners of Uzbekistan (after China and Russia), for a common border, trade in CIS free trade area, as well as liberalization of mutual economic relations,” the Uzbek Statistics Agency said.

News.Az