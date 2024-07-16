Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier increases frequency of Baku-Aktau flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan-based low-cost carrier FlyArystan has announced a new schedule of flights from Baku to Aktau.

In July, the air carrier increased the number of flights from Baku to Aktau to three times a week, News.Az reports.Besides flights on Wednesday and Sunday, from 16 July to 30 August the additional summer Baku – Aktau flight will be operated on Fridays. Earlier the airline resumed flights to Astana from Baku. Since June they are performed twice a week – on Mondays and Thursdays.

