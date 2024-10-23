Kazan holds official reception on occasion of 16th BRICS Summit

An official reception is underway in Kazan on behalf of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in honor of the 16th BRICS Summit, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.The head of state arrived at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center.Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az