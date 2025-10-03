KazMunayGas and Uzbekneftegaz discuss joint projects in exploration and petrochemistry

+ ↺ − 16 px

KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov and Uzbekneftegaz Chairman Bahodirjon Sidikov held talks today to discuss expanding cooperation in geological exploration, petrochemical processing, and digital innovation, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The sides reviewed prospects for joint projects in promising geological areas in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, with a working group currently assessing potential ventures. To support this effort, KazMunayGas has established a DataRoom—an integrated information platform allowing Uzbekneftegaz specialists to study geological and technical data related to exploration projects.

Discussions also covered collaboration in petrochemistry, particularly the joint production of linear alkylbenzene (LAB), which aims to diversify the regional market.



Another key topic was the implementation of a quadrilateral memorandum on digitalization and industrial safety between KazMunayGas, SOCAR, Tatneft, and Uzbekneftegaz. The two companies are actively sharing expertise in information technology and artificial intelligence.

During a recent visit to Kazakhstan, Uzbekneftegaz specialists toured the KPI facility in Atyrau to learn about advanced digital solutions, including a robotic warehouse complex and a computer vision system for safety monitoring. The delegation also visited the Atyrau Oil Refinery, where they were introduced to computer-based training tools, process control systems, and operational units.

“The deepening of cooperation between KazMunayGas and Uzbekneftegaz reflects our shared commitment to sustainable development, technological advancement, and the integration of efforts in key industries. We are confident that joint projects will lay a solid foundation for long-term partnership between our countries,” said Khassenov.

Separately, on the sidelines of the 16th Eurasian KAZENERGY Forum, QazaqGaz Chairman Alibek Zhamauov met with Eni SpA’s Global Natural Resources Upstream Director Luca Vignati to discuss ongoing cooperation and potential expansion in Kazakhstan’s gas sector.

