SOCAR, KazMunayGaz intend to boost Kazakh oil transit via Azerbaijan

SOCAR, an Azerbaijani oil giant, and KazMunayGaz, a Kazakh national company, discussed increasing the transit volume and trade of Kazakh crude oil through Azerbaijan.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and KazMunayGas Board Chairman Askhat Khasenov, News.Az reports citing the SOCAR.The parties praised the dynamic development of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.They also reviewed the work done on expanding mutually beneficial cooperative relations between SOCAR and KazMunayGaz and exchanged views on various issues.The Kazakh delegation visited the Azertrans and Sangachal terminals and viewed the conditions created there.

