U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s newly revamped vaccine advisory panel voted on Thursday to recommend Americans receive seasonal influenza shots that are free from the mercury-based preservative thimerosal despite decades of studies showing no related safety issues, News.az reports citing Investing.

Thimerosal is only used in multi-dose vials of flu shots in the U.S. In the 2024-25 flu season, fewer than 5% of the flu shots administered were from such vials, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Anti-vaccine groups have for decades linked thimerosal to autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders, and Kennedy wrote a book in 2014 in which he advocated for "the immediate removal of mercury" from vaccines. In recent days, Kennedy has written on social media platform X of its alleged dangers.

The FDA says on its website that "there was no evidence that thimerosal in vaccines was dangerous," and that the decision to remove it previously was made as a precautionary measure to decrease overall exposure to mercury among young infants.

CDC staff - in a report that had been briefly published and then was removed from the meeting’s online document site - concluded that evidence does not support an association between thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders. Panel member Dr. Robert Malone said the directive to remove the CDC staff’s report had come from Kennedy’s office.

The panel, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, voted 5-1 in three separate votes to recommend the thimerosal-free shots. The now 7-person panel was installed by Kennedy earlier this month after he fired all 17 outside experts who had previously made up ACIP.

The panel advises the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on who should take specific vaccines and related products and when they should be given after FDA approval.

"The risk from influenza is so much greater than the nonexistent - as far as we know - risk from thimerosal. So I would hate for a person not to receive the influenza vaccine because the only available preparation contains thimerosal," Dr. Cody Meissner, the only panel member who voted against the recommendation, said in explaining his vote.

’A FARCE’

Lyn Redwood (NYSE:), formerly of the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense, which was founded by Kennedy, gave the presentation on thimerosal, arguing that it was a neurotoxin.

Redwood’s presentation posted on the CDC’s website earlier in the week initially included a reference to a study that does not exist. The report she gave to the committee was significantly shorter, removing a slide that made a reference to that study and another slide saying she did not have any conflicts of interest.

"With the vote on thimerosal this afternoon, the new committee has turned the ACIP process into a farce," said former CDC vaccine adviser Dr. Fiona Havers, who resigned last week over Kennedy’s changes to vaccine policy.

She said it is unprecedented to have an outside speaker present and then move immediately to a vote. Evidence is usually compiled formally by CDC and reviewed by a work group. She noted that CDC experts did not present their data publicly to refute Redwood.

CBS and The New York Times (NYSE: ) have also reported that the agency has hired Redwood to work in its vaccine safety office. An HHS spokesman declined to comment on whether Redwood had been hired by the CDC.

BACKS RSV IMMUNIZATION

Earlier in the day, the committee voted 5-2 to recommend use of Merck (NSE:)’s recently approved RSV antibody drug Enflonsia for infants 8 months or younger whose mothers did not receive a preventive shot during pregnancy.

ACIP panel member Retsef Levi raised safety concerns about the antibody drug, which were addressed by experts at the FDA and CDC. He said that as a father, he would be concerned about giving the product to one of his healthy children and was one of the two votes against the recommendation.

The panel’s recommendations need to be adopted by either the CDC’s director or the Health and Human Services Secretary before becoming final. There is currently no CDC director. President Donald Trump’s nominee for the post, Susan Monarez, spoke to a Senate committee yesterday as part of the confirmation process.

News.Az