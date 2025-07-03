Kenya captain sets sights on qualifying for Rugby World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

The captain of Kenya's rugby national team has made it clear that they are in Uganda to book a slot for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The Kenya Simbas arrived in Uganda Thursday ahead of the 2025 Rugby Africa Cup, which serves as a qualifier for the World Cup in Australia.

"We know it is going to be very tough because all the teams are determined to make it to the World Cup. But we have prepared well, and we know what to expect when we play Uganda in the quarterfinal on July 8," said Kenya captain George Nyambua.

Should Kenya beat hosts Uganda, they will face the winner between Zimbabwe and Morocco on July 13 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Namboole.

Eight teams will battle for the title, while the runner-up will also have a chance to play in the global repechage tournament against other teams from around the world for a final World Cup qualification spot.

Other quarterfinal matches will see Algeria face Cote d'Ivoire, while Namibia take on Senegal.

News.Az