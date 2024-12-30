Kenya police crackdown on protests over suspected abductions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anger intensified in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Monday after an opposition politician and several others were arrested during protests against the alleged abductions of government critics, News.az reports citing Deutsche Welle .

Anti-government protests have rocked the East African country since June, when images of deadly clashes between police and protesters shocked the nation.President William Ruto had promised to make life easier for people and fix the economy when he took office in 2022.But his proposal to do so by increasing taxes on imported staples like eggs and cooking oil angered people. Ruto ultimately didn't sign the finance bill after deadly protests.Senator Okiya Omtatah had joined hundreds of protesters who sat down on the streets of Nairobi, chanting the names of people who have gone missing.Police hurled tear gas canisters at the protesters and when Omtatah and several others did not disperse and held on to a long chain, they were arrested.Odhiambo Ojiro, a human rights activist, told DW: "All the abducted people should be released alive. If not so, we are not vacating the streets unless they kill us."The Kenya National Human Rights Commission said at least 82 people have gone missing since June, with at least seven having been snatched this month.Rights groups alleged that the country's police force is behind the kidnappings, but the police force has denied involvement. Ruto said over the weekend he would see an end to the kidnappings.

