Kenyan minister defends police over protests, labels them a 'coup attempt' -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kenya's interior minister has denied allegations that police used excessive force during Wednesday's protests, which left at least 10 people dead. He described the demonstrations as "terrorism disguised as dissent" and called them an "unconstitutional attempt" to overthrow the government.

Kipchumba Murkomen thanked security agencies for their "remarkable restraint amid extreme provocation" crediting them with helping to "foil an attempted coup", News.Az reports citing BBC.

In addition to the 10 deaths, more than 400 others were injured, including about 300 police officers, he said.

"We condemn the criminal anarchists who in the name of peaceful demonstrations unleashed a wave of violence, looting, sexual assault and destruction upon our people," he said.

Key government installations and offices were targeted in the protests, he added, with nine police stations attacked, five of which were torched - and five guns stolen.

Dozens of vehicles, belonging to the police, government and civilians, were destroyed, he said.

Murkomen said that investigations were under way into the exact number of casualties and the circumstances around the violence.

Rights group Amnesty International has put the death toll at 16, saying that all those who died had gunshot wounds.

The protests marked the first anniversary of a previous wave of deadly anti-government demonstrations.

On Wednesday, thousands took to the streets across to voice anger with President William Ruto's government, and to demand an end to police brutality.

Many of those demonstrating chanted "Ruto must go" and waved branches as a symbol of peaceful opposition to his rule.

The government banned live TV and radio coverage of the protests, although its decree was overturned by the Nairobi High Court. The ban has has since been lifted.

Rights groups have condemned the actions of the police and state.

The Law Society of Kenya said there had been "unnecessary aggression and brute force" by security officers, which it said had led to "senseless loss of life".

On Wednesday, human rights groups said three police officers had been injured.

News.Az