After days of intense negotiations and speculation, Keylor Navas is set to become the new goalkeeper for Pumas UNAM. According to Telemundo Deportes, Newell’s Old Boys has finally accepted the Mexican club’s revised offer, securing the transfer of the three-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Initially, Pumas offered $1 million for Navas, which was rejected by Newell’s, who demanded $3 million. The university club raised their bid by an additional $1.7 million, a deal that satisfied the Argentine club’s management and paved the way for Navas’ move, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Costa Rican international reportedly pushed for the transfer, even clashing with Newell’s leadership. On July 13, he cited a stomach infection to skip a match, a move interpreted as a sign of his determination to leave and play in Liga MX.

Navas is expected to arrive in Mexico City on Monday to undergo medical exams and sign a one-year contract. He will immediately join Efrain Juarez’s squad and could make his debut this Friday against Queretaro, ahead of the upcoming Leagues Cup.

Keylor Navas, one of the most decorated goalkeepers in modern football, brings experience and leadership to Pumas. His arrival is expected to bolster the team’s defensive strength as they aim to compete at the top of Liga MX.

News.Az