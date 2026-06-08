BREAKING: Israel strikes targets across Iran, explosions heard in several cities
Source: BBC
Iranian state media on Monday reported explosions in multiple cities across the country, including Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and Karaj.
The Israel Defense Forces said on Telegram that the Israeli Air Force struck military targets in western and central Iran, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported on Monday that Israel attacked Beirut's southern suburbs with multiple explosions heard.
By Faig Mahmudov