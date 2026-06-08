BREAKING : Israel strikes targets across Iran, explosions heard in several cities

BREAKING : Israel strikes targets across Iran, explosions heard in several cities

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Iranian state media on Monday reported explosions in multiple cities across the country, including Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and Karaj.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Telegram that the Israeli Air Force struck military targets in western and central Iran, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Explosions heard in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan

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Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported on Monday that Israel attacked Beirut's southern suburbs with multiple explosions heard.

News.Az