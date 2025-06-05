Khamenei turns down US proposal on nuclear issue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, rejected the United States' proposal for a new nuclear agreement yesterday.

Khamenei said the US offer was “completely” against the Islamic Republic’s principles of self-reliance. Addressing President Donald Trump, he said: “Who are you to tell Tehran whether it can enrich uranium or not?” He added that the US proposal “goes against our national independence,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

His remarks were in response to a report published by the New York Times on Tuesday, which stated that the Trump administration had proposed a temporary deal to Iran. The proposal would allow Iran to continue enriching uranium at low levels, while the US, in cooperation with other countries, would develop a coordinated plan to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In his statement, Khamenei said: “The American proposal on the nuclear issue completely contradicts the slogan ‘We can’, which is a key principle in our country’s independence.”

