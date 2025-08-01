Khankendi to host 6th Diaspora Youth Summer Camp

+ ↺ − 16 px

With only two days remaining, the 6th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth, jointly organized by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is set to launch. This year's camp is dedicated to the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty."

The camp will be held from August 3 to 9 in the city of Khankendi, News.Az reports.

A total of 128 young Azerbaijanis from 61 countries, along with participants from other friendly nations, will take part in the event. Government officials, prominent intellectuals, and well-known figures from the fields of science, culture, and the arts will attend the opening ceremony.

Participants will receive detailed information about Azerbaijan's diaspora policy under the leadership of the head of state. They will also engage with officials, diplomats, subject-matter experts, family members of martyrs, and war veterans. In addition, they will gain a deeper understanding of the Karabakh region, attend Azerbaijani language lessons, and participate in entertainment and intellectual games.

The Diaspora Youth Summer Camp has garnered significant interest and popularity both within Azerbaijan and among diaspora communities abroad. Its growing appeal each year stands as clear evidence of its continued success.

To date, the summer camp has been held in the cities of Sheki, Shamakhi, Shusha, Nakhchivan, and Lachin. The organizing committee receives over 3,000 applications annually from more than 60 countries. So far, more than 700 young people have had the opportunity to participate in the program.

