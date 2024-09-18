Kiev seeks Western approval for strikes on Russia, fund for defense

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's plan, which he believes will help end the conflict, includes a request for Western long-range weapons strikes on Russia, investments in the Ukrainian defense industry, and "early accession" to NATO, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing an unnamed senior Ukrainian government official.

According to Kyodo, the draft document outlines the "necessary for victory" range of US and European weapons, including ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles, Patriot anti-missile systems, their volumes, delivery terms, and intended uses. Kiev also requests permission to strike Russian territory with long-range weapons and aims to clarify the results of the attack on the Kursk Region.In addition, Kyodo says, the plan includes a request for investment in Ukraine's defense industry, stating the amount needed to ramp up production of drones and artillery shells in the country, pointing to vulnerabilities in the sanctions regime against Russia, and a demand for Ukraine's "early accession" to NATO.Kiev believes these measures would increase pressure on Moscow in military, economic, political, and diplomatic terms. Zelensky plans to present the plan in September during his visit to the US during his meetings with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump, Kyodo reported.Earlier, Zelensky said that he had a certain plan to end the conflict. However, he put the responsibility for its implementation on Biden. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there was no point in commenting on Zelensky's statements.President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that Ukraine is unable to strike Russia without Western assistance because it needs satellite intelligence and flight missions to do so. The Russian leader noted that NATO countries are now not just debating about Kiev's possible use of Western long-range weapons: in fact, they are deciding whether or not to get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. Putin emphasized that Moscow would make decisions based on the threats that would emerge to Russia.

News.Az