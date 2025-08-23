Kilauea enters 31st eruption episode - VIDEO

Lava eruptions at the south Halemaʻumaʻu crater on Aug. 22, 2025. Courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey

Kilauea volcano has entered its 31st episode of volcanic activity, with lava fountains erupting from the north vent of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater. The eruption resumed at 2:04 p.m. on Friday, August 22, 2025.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the lava fountains are currently reaching over 325 feet, shooting out at a 45-degree angle. If measured vertically, the fountains would exceed 500 feet. Past episodes have produced lava fountains over 1,000 feet high and eruptive plumes reaching up to 20,000 feet above ground level, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The National Weather Service warns that northeast winds of 15–20 mph (8 m/s) could carry volcanic gases and ash to areas south and southwest of the summit caldera.

Kilauea’s current eruption cycle began on December 23, 2024, with the 30th episode occurring on August 6. Park visitors are advised to monitor conditions closely and exercise caution due to potential air quality issues and falling debris.

News.Az