Kolkata heavy rainfall kills 5 days before Durga Puja

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five people have died in rain-related incidents across Kolkata and its suburbs after heavy overnight downpours left large parts of the city waterlogged just days before the Durga Puja festivities.

The waterlogging has disrupted traffic movement, as well as suburban rail and Metro services. In several low-lying parts of the city, water has entered homes and damaged property. Several schools have declared a rain holiday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The intensity of rain was higher in the city's southern and eastern parts. According to data from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Garia Kamdahari recorded 332 mm of rain in a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park at 285 mm, Kalighat at 280 mm of rain, Topsia at 275 mm, and Ballygunge at 264 mm.

The weather office has said the downpour is the result of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The city is now bracing for more rain. A graph from the India Meteorological Department has shown how the city received very heavy rain in a few hours.

Photo: NDTV

The heavy spell of rain has hit the city days before its annual Durga Puja extravaganza. The City of Joy's puja pandals, which draw crowds from across the world, are mostly ready and the organisers would need to ensure that the downpour does not damage months of work to bring pandals to life.

The waterlogged streets also pose a problem for those who are scheduled to take flights from the Kolkata airport. Air India and IndiGo have already issued advisories and warned that flights may be delayed today. Visuals from the airport show waterlogging on the tarmac.

"Persistent and heavy rain may impact flights to and from Kolkata today. Please check your flight status before leaving for the airport and allow extra time for your journey due to traffic and waterlogging," Air India has said.

"With heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected over Kolkata, we're seeing a chance of delays and slower traffic to and from the airport. While we can't control the skies, we're doing everything possible to keep your journey steady on the ground," IndiGo said in an advisory.

"Please check your flight status and consider giving yourself a little cushion of time to reach the airport. We'll keep you posted and we're always around if you need help."

The airport situation would also inconvenience those who are flying in from other cities or countries to spend the Durga Puja with their family.

Kolkata Mayor and senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim said he has never seen such waterlogging in the city. "There is so much water in my locality, too. I have never seen such a situation. The corporation is arranging food and shelter for the affected people. If it does not rain anymore, we expect the situation to return to normal by tonight."

News.Az