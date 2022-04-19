General Motors is the first foreign automaker to finally leave Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The American auto concern General Motors (GM) dismisses employees of the Russian office, and a notice was sent to dealers about the termination of the supply of cars and spare parts, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

March 11 USA announced on the prohibition of exports to Russia of luxury goods, including expensive cars. In 2015, GM curtailed production in Russia against the background of the annexation of Crimea and supplied only expensive Chevrolet and Cadillac models to the Russian market.

According to one of the interlocutors of the publication, in recent weeks GM has been waiting for clarifications from the American regulator, and after receiving them, in fact, announced its resignation. The company itself has not yet commented on this information.

GM will not compensate for investments in dealerships, although the showrooms were recently “remodeled to meet the new requirements of the importer,” Kommersant sources said among the dealers who received the company’s notice.

