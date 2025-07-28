Kosovo president calls for end to Gaza 'humanitarian catastrophe'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani called on Monday for an end to the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza, emphasizing that children are suffering the most from the consequences of the ongoing conflict.

"Children never start wars! But they’re the ones who suffer most and bear the largest consequences of any conflict. The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the suffering of innocent civilians, especially children, is heartbreaking and must end," Osmani wrote on X, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

She voiced Kosovo's "full support" for the ceasefire efforts led by the US, Qatar and Egypt and reiterated the need to prioritize ensuring access to food, water and medicine.

"Kosovo continues to support international efforts aimed at achieving a just, lasting, and peaceful future, where both Israelis and Palestinians can live in dignity, security, and mutual respect, with a shared commitment to the protection of human life," Osmani added.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. Israeli restrictions continue to block life-saving deliveries, raising the toll of Palestinians dying of starvation in recent days.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

