Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin agrees with Trump that bilateral ties 'at very dangerous low'

  • World
  • Share
Kremlin agrees with Trump that bilateral ties 'at very dangerous low'

The Kremlin said on Friday it fully agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump who said in a Twitter message that Washington's "relationship with Russia is at an all-time and very dangerous low".

Trump's comments posted on Thursday came one day after he grudgingly signed new sanctions against Russia into law, a move Moscow said amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to hopes for better ties with the Trump administration, according to Reuters.

"We fully share this opinion," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked about Trump's Twitter message.

"The danger may lie in a deficit of interaction and cooperation in those matters which are vitally important for our two countries and peoples."

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      