Iranian president vows decisive response to Trump’s ‘delirious threats’

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned that Tehran will give a decisive response to what he called “delirious threats” made against the country on the battlefield.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a post on his X account on Sunday, following threats from US President Donald Trump to attack Iran’s power plants unless the country “fully opens, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours,” News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

Responding to a critical report by The New York Times, Trump claimed the US has “blown Iran off the map” and asserted that all objectives in the conflict had been achieved “weeks ahead of schedule.”

“The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation,” Pezeshkian wrote, adding that threats and terror would only strengthen national unity.

He emphasised: “The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield.”

News.Az