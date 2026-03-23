Ilia II laid to rest as Georgia bids farewell

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Georgian Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II was laid to rest in Tbilisi on Sunday, marking the fifth day of nationwide mourning, as tens of thousands gathered to bid farewell to one of the most influential religious figures in the country’s modern history.

Entertainment events were cancelled across Georgia during the mourning period, while a continuous flow of mourners queued day and night to pay their respects. White roses became a symbol of national grief, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Ilia II died on 17 March at the age of 93 due to severe internal bleeding. He led the Georgian Orthodox Church for nearly five decades, overseeing a revival of religious life after the Soviet era and serving as a symbol of stability through major political upheavals, from the collapse of the USSR to Georgia’s independence and subsequent conflicts.

By the end of his life, he was widely regarded as one of the most respected Orthodox hierarchs in the world, the longest-serving head of an Orthodox Church and the oldest acting bishop by date of ordination. He is also considered a defining spiritual figure in modern Georgian history.

On 22 March, his coffin was carried by hand from the Holy Trinity Cathedral (Sameba) to Sioni Cathedral, one of Tbilisi’s oldest churches. The procession moved through streets lined with mourners, while funeral bells rang across the country at the moment of burial.

Authorities made public transport in the capital, as well as train and bus services from the regions, free of charge to allow broad public participation.

The funeral drew high-level international attention. Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova led a delegation to Tbilisi, while President Ilham Aliyev sent condolences, praising Ilia II’s role in strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan also attended. However, Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II was unable to travel due to legal restrictions. His lawyer said a request to attend had been rejected despite an official invitation, calling the decision unlawful.

Garegin II remains under investigation in a case related to alleged obstruction of a judicial decision, part of a broader standoff between the Armenian authorities and the Church. Several senior clerics have been detained in recent months, while Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced plans to reform the Armenian Apostolic Church, including the possible removal of the Catholicos.

Pashinyan nevertheless expressed condolences, describing Ilia II as a figure who embodied faith, patriotism and friendship between peoples.

Russian representatives were also present. Mikhail Shvydkoy, the Russian president’s special envoy for international cultural co-operation, attended a memorial liturgy. A delegation of Russian clergy, led by Metropolitan Veniamin of Minsk and Zaslavl, also travelled to Tbilisi.

Reports noted that their participation had been uncertain due to the visit of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, as relations between the Moscow and Constantinople Patriarchates remain severed.

News.Az