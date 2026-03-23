Shocking video: aftermath of US-Israeli strikes across Iran

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Al Jazeera has published a video on its Facebook page showing the aftermath of an alleged US-Israeli strike on Iran. The footage shows a building destroyed in the strike, with search teams struggling to recover bodies from beneath the rubble at the site.

It says that residents are using torches to search for their loved ones, as air raids appear to have knocked out power in some areas, News.Az reports. “Iran’s health ministry says more than 1,500 people have been killed during the US and Israel’s war,” Al Jazeera adds.

News.Az