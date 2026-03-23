Iran reports 210 children killed in US-Israeli strikes

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Iran’s Health Minister Mohammadteza Zafarghandi has said that at least 210 children have died and more than 1,510 have been injured in joint US-Israeli attacks across the country.

Speaking at a press briefing during a visit to a Tehran hospital on Sunday, Zafarghandi said the impact of the strikes extends far beyond the battlefield, affecting civilians—particularly women and children—caught in the crossfire, according to News.Az, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He added that nearly 300 medical facilities, including hospitals and emergency centres, have suffered significant damage since the conflict began on 28 February. Around 30 ambulances have also been damaged, severely compromising lifesaving services.

Zafarghandi condemned the attacks on healthcare facilities, referencing a statement by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Ghebreyesus had described the strike on a school in Minab, southern Iran, as a crime against humanity, stressing that such incidents cannot be dismissed as mere miscalculations.

Despite the crisis, Zafarghandi assured the public that Iran’s healthcare system continues to function effectively. He said routine medical care, vaccination programmes for children, and emergency services have been maintained without interruption.

He also noted that the Planning and Budget Organization, working with the president and economic team, has ensured that financial resources are allocated to meet the needs of medical personnel, supplies, and operational costs.

“Today, our objective is to support our colleagues in hospitals and prevent fatigue. Any issues or deficiencies will be thoroughly investigated and addressed,” Zafarghandi said.

He added: “Our colleagues in the health system are diligently delivering services to the public with the utmost dedication, while upholding their human, professional and medical obligations.”

News.Az