Plane hits vehicle on LaGuardia runway, airport closed -VIDEO

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Four people were injured when authorities said an Air Canada passenger plane collided with a fire truck on a La Guardia Airport runway late Sunday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The New York Police Department's media affairs office confirmed the collision between a plane and what appeared to be a Port Authority of New York vehicle, but did not provide any information on injuries, News.Az reports, citing NBC News.

The pilot and copilot are badly injured. A sergeant and an officer have broken limbs and are in stable condition at a hospital, according to preliminary information from the sources.

No other major injuries have been reported.

The Port Authority vehicle was a fire truck manned by police officers, according to the sources.

The sources said 76 passengers and four crew members were on board the plane, which was at the end of landing and going about 30 mph when the collision occurred.

News.Az