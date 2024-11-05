Kremlin denounces Moldova's election as undemocratic and unfair

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin has condemned Moldova's presidential elections, located between Ukraine and Romania, as unfair and undemocratic, News.Az reports citing Premium Times.

“They were full of electoral manipulations.“As far as (Maia) Sandu is concerned, as far as we understand it, she is not the president of her country because the majority of the population in the country itself did not vote for her,’’ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.He complained that hundreds of thousands of Moldovans living in Russia had been denied the opportunity to vote.In contrast, he claimed that the Moldovan diaspora in the West could vote, which had impacted the result.In the presidential election in the country, which is torn between the West and Russia, the pro-Western incumbent Ms Sandu won.Ms Sandu secured a little over 55 per cent of the votes cast.Her challenger, Alexandr Stoianoglo, received almost 45 per cent but was leading with the votes cast within the country itself.The Republic of Moldova, which is also an EU candidate country, had accused Russia of massive election interference and spoke of organised voter transports, particularly in the Moldovan breakaway region of Transnistria.Mr Peskov dismissed these accusations.He stated that there was no evidence for these allegations.

