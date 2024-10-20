News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Presidential Elections
Tag:
Presidential Elections
Belarus votes: Lukashenko seeks seventh term amid criticism
26 Jan 2025-10:03
We are witnessing a de facto dual power structure, says Georgian expert
14 Jan 2025-03:00
Croatia holds presidential elections, with incumbent Zoran Milanovic leading in opinion polls
12 Jan 2025-14:52
Kavelashvili, Georgian Dream party candidate, elected Georgia's president
14 Dec 2024-16:14
Elections in Georgia concluded. The opposition prepares for a new upheaval
14 Dec 2024-14:47
Zelenskyy shares expectations for Trump's presidency
06 Nov 2024-22:44
UAE leaders congratulate Donald Trump on his victory
06 Nov 2024-19:23
Kremlin denounces Moldova's election as undemocratic and unfair
05 Nov 2024-19:57
Maia Sandu wins Moldova presidential elections with 55.33% votes
04 Nov 2024-17:05
Elections and referendum in Moldova: A review of key violations
20 Oct 2024-20:39
Latest News
Iran faces nationwide internet outage amid protests
Israeli Navy fires warning shots at Egyptian vessel in its waters
France to oppose EU-Mercosur trade deal
Iran forces storm hospital after western protests
Shanghai preps launch of new 2D chip
3 killed in house explosion in southern Germany
Venezuela announces release of key political prisoners
Germany urges Kyiv to limit young men’s migration
Armenia and Iran discuss unblocking regional communications
Rubio to meet Danish officials on Greenland
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31