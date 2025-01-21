Kremlin says Putin-Trump conversation not yet scheduled
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev
No arrangements have been made for a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov."Not yet," he said, when asked if the Trump team had contacted the Kremlin and whether preparations for a conversation between the two presidents had begun, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
Trump took office as US president on January 20. Shortly afterwards, while talking with reporters at the White House, he said that his conversation with Putin might happen very soon. CNN reported earlier, citing sources, that Trump had instructed his team to organize a phone call with the Russian leader in the first days after his inauguration.
The Russian president said at a meeting with the national Security Council that Moscow welcomed the new US administration’s desire to restore direct contact. He also congratulated Trump on taking office.
Putin and Trump last talked over the phone on July 23, 2020.