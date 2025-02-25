Kremlin spokesman reveals Putin's stance on trusting US

When asked whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin trusted the Americans when he offered them cooperation on rare-earth elements, Peskov said: "We trust ourselves. In order to say if we trust the Americans or not, we need to go a long way," News.Az reports citing TASS.

"We’ll have to develop measures to restore and strengthen mutual trust. We’ll have to take numerous small steps towards each other, which will help create and restore the atmosphere of trust. Much damage was done in the past four years and much was destroyed. It’s impossible to rebuild it all in an instant. We have a lot to do," the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out.