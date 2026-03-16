Explosions in Kyiv as Russian drones target capital

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A series of explosions shook Kyiv on Monday morning as Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine’s capital during rush hour.

Air raid sirens sounded at 8:26 a.m., followed by explosions and air defense activity around 20 minutes later, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Up to 30 Shahed-type drones were reported to be targeting energy infrastructure. Some reports indicate Russian missiles may also be involved, though this is unconfirmed.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed debris fell in the Solomianskyi and Svyatoshynskyi districts, but there were no fires or casualties.

The all-clear was issued at 9:57 a.m., though residents were advised to remain in shelters during the attack.

The incident underscores the ongoing threat to Ukraine’s infrastructure and the persistence of Russian drone operations in the capital.

News.Az