Russia fines Telegram $432,000 over banned content

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Russia has fined the popular messaging app Telegram 35 million roubles ($432,366) for failing to remove banned content.

Russian authorities have repeatedly accused Telegram of being used to spread illegal and extremist material, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The app, widely used across the country, rejects the allegations and claims that the fines are part of an effort to push users toward the state-run messaging app, MAX.

This latest move highlights ongoing tensions between Russia and private tech platforms, as authorities increasingly seek control over online communication channels.

News.Az