Yandex metrika counter

Walmart-backed PhonePe pauses IPO amid tensions

  • World
  • Share
Walmart-backed PhonePe pauses IPO amid tensions
Photo: Reuters

Walmart-backed Indian fintech firm PhonePe has temporarily paused its plans for an initial public offering (IPO), citing geopolitical tensions and volatility in global capital markets. The company said it will resume the listing process once market conditions stabilize.

PhonePe operates India’s most popular digital payments app and had been targeting a valuation between $9 billion and $10.5 billion for its IPO. Walmart, Tiger Global, and Microsoft had planned to sell about 50.7 million shares in the offering, reducing their stakes, while PhonePe itself was not issuing any new shares, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We sincerely hope for a swift return to peace in all the affected regions. We remain committed to a public listing in India,” said Sameer Nigam, PhonePe’s CEO.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The decision comes as ongoing conflict in the Middle East has shaken global market sentiment, adding uncertainty for companies planning major fundraising moves.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      