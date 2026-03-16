EU weighs Black Sea initiative model for Strait of Hormuz

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EU foreign policy chief Kaja ⁠Kallas says she has discussed with UN Secretary General ⁠Antonio Guterres the idea of freeing up transport of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz by replicating ⁠a deal that gets grain out of Ukraine during wartime.

“I had talks with Antonio Guterres about whether it was possible to also have the same kind of initiative like we had [with] the Black Sea Initiative,” Kallas said before a meeting of top EU diplomats in Brussels, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

She said the closure of the strait was “really dangerous” for energy supplies to Asia but was also a problem for the production of fertilisers.

“And if there is ⁠a lack of fertilisers this year, there’s going to be also ⁠food deprivation next year,” Kallas said, without providing any more details.

Kallas said ministers would also discuss whether it was possible to change the mandate of the EU’s small Middle East naval mission, Aspides, which ⁠currently focuses on protecting ships in the Red Sea from Yemen’s Houthi rebel group.

News.Az