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Germany sees no NATO role in securing Strait of Hormuz

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Germany sees no NATO role in securing Strait of Hormuz
Source: Reuters

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Berlin does not believe the NATO defense alliance should play a role in addressing Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Wadephul stated that NATO has not taken any decision on the matter and is unlikely to assume responsibility for security in the strategic waterway, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

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I do not see that NATO has made any decision in this direction or could take responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz. If such a step were considered, NATO’s bodies would deal with it accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has increased pressure on European allies to help safeguard the strait, warning that NATO could face a “very bad” future if its members fail to support Washington.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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