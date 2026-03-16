Germany sees no NATO role in securing Strait of Hormuz

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Wadephul stated that NATO has not taken any decision on the matter and is unlikely to assume responsibility for security in the strategic waterway, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

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“I do not see that NATO has made any decision in this direction or could take responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz. If such a step were considered, NATO’s bodies would deal with it accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has increased pressure on European allies to help safeguard the strait, warning that NATO could face a “very bad” future if its members fail to support Washington.