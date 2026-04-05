Explosives found near Serbia gas link, Hungary calls emergency defence meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has convened an extraordinary defence council after reports that explosives were discovered near key gas infrastructure connecting Hungary and Serbia.

Mr Orban said he had spoken by phone with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday, who informed him of the discovery, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Zakharova: External powers using energy and politics to undermine Hungary

Ukraine condemns Hungary over Lavrov talks leak

Leaked audio reveals conversation between Lavrov and Szijjártó – AUDIO

Hikmet Hajiyev holds meetings with Turkic States Organization delegates

In a statement posted on social media, Mr Orban said Serbian authorities had identified “destructive explosives and the equipment needed for activation” at a critical section of the pipeline network linking the two countries.

He added that an investigation was now under way and described the situation as serious, prompting the urgent security meeting in Budapest.

The infrastructure involved is considered strategically important for regional energy supplies, particularly as Hungary relies heavily on imported gas routed through neighbouring countries, including Serbia.

Serbian officials have not yet released detailed information about the suspected devices, including how they were placed or whether any suspects have been identified.

The discovery comes amid heightened concern across Europe over the security of energy infrastructure, following a series of incidents in recent years targeting pipelines and supply routes.

No disruption to gas flows has been reported so far. Authorities in both countries are expected to increase security measures around critical energy facilities as investigations continue.

News.Az