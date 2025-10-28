Kuminga shines as Warriors beat Grizzlies 131-118

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jonathan Kuminga powered the Golden State Warriors to a 131-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, posting 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in a dominant performance.

Brandin Podziemski added 23 points and six assists, while Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody each chipped in 20 points in a well-balanced offensive showing, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Stephen Curry contributed 16 points as Golden State pulled away in the third quarter.

Draymond Green dished out 10 assists before fouling out with 7:32 remaining. He received a flagrant 1 foul late in the third quarter after grabbing Santi Aldama from behind during a fast break. Aldama missed both free throws but still finished with 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Memphis star Ja Morant had 23 points and nine assists but struggled from deep, missing all six of his 3-point attempts. Jock Landale provided 17 points and six rebounds for the Grizzlies.

Moody ignited Golden State’s third-quarter surge, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 88-75. Curry followed up with another triple as the Warriors exploded for 36 points in the quarter. Despite Coach Steve Kerr’s call for cleaner ball movement, the Warriors committed 15 turnovers overall, 10 of them in the first half leading to 12 Memphis points.

Rookie Will Richard made his first appearance against the team that drafted him, after the Warriors acquired his rights from Memphis. Veteran center Al Horford sat out the first game of the back-to-back to rest a left toe injury, with Kerr planning to use him against the Clippers on Tuesday.

The Grizzlies have now dropped seven straight games on the Warriors’ home court since a 104-101 overtime win on October 28, 2021.

Up next:

Grizzlies visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

