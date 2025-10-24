Stephen Curry scores 42 to lead Warriors past Nuggets 137-131 in OT thriller

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stephen Curry scored 42 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation, to lead the Golden State Warriors to a thrilling 137-131 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

The Warriors surged ahead in overtime with a 12-2 run, sparked by a corner 3 from Al Horford and capped by a clutch shot from Jimmy Butler that put Golden State up 133-127 with just 41 seconds remaining, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The win gives the Warriors a 2-0 start to the season.

Aaron Gordon had a career night for the Nuggets, scoring 50 points to break Alex English's 1985 franchise record for a season opener. Gordon also made 10 three-pointers, tying Terry Rozier’s record for most threes in a season opener. Despite his heroics, Denver fell short as Curry’s late-game heroics sent the game to overtime.

The finish to regulation was dramatic: Gordon hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25.7 seconds left, only for Curry to answer with a long-range shot 4.3 seconds later to tie the game. Nikola Jokic then missed a potential game-winning shot just before the buzzer. Jokic recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, becoming one of only two players alongside Oscar Robertson to record four career triple-doubles in season openers.

Denver, the last team to play in the regular season, started sluggishly, falling behind 10-0, but responded with a 12-point run to regain momentum. Gordon was unstoppable in the first half, making all seven of his three-point attempts, the most ever in the first half of a season opener, helping Denver lead 70-61 at halftime. Remarkably, he matched Golden State’s total from long range in the half on 16 fewer attempts.

