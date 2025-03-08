Kuwait cuts life sentences to 20 years as part of major penal reforms
Kuwait has officially amended its policy, reducing life sentences to a maximum of 20 years, replacing the previous practice of life imprisonment with permanent hard labor.
The decision, issued by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Yousef Saud Al Sabah, follows directives from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, News.Az reports citign Gulf news.
Sheikh Fahd Al Sabah also ordered the formation of a specialized committee to review cases of inmates serving life sentences three months before they reach the 20-year mark, ensuring a structured transition for eligible prisoners.
Correctional institutions and sentence enforcement authorities have been instructed to expedite the listing and evaluation of inmates affected by the change. The minister emphasized that the decision aligns with Kuwait’s efforts to modernize its justice system and enhance rehabilitation programs within its prisons.
"The Ministry of Interior is committed to ensuring that sentencing policies contribute to both justice and reform, allowing inmates a path toward reintegration into society," Sheikh Fahd Al Sabah said during a visit to the Central Prison, where he met with inmates and their families.