Kuwait forms new government

Kuwait on Tuesday formed a new government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, Anadolu Agency reports.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree approving the lineup of the new 15-member cabinet, according to the state news agency KUNA.

According to the lineup, the ministers of defense foreign affairs, oil, education, endowments, and communications and information technology remained in their positions.

Nine new ministers were picked, including the portfolios of finance, interior affairs, health and trade and industry.

Last month, the Kuwaiti government resigned amid a row with opposition lawmakers.

The country’s emir re-assigned the resigned prime minister to form a new government.

