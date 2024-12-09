Kyiv announces December allies meeting to bolster its stance in possible talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine intends to convene a meeting with its key European allies in December to align their positions and ensure Kyiv is strategically strong both on the battlefield and in any potential negotiations, according to the presidential spokesman on Monday, News.az reports citing Reuters .

Ukraine has intensified calls for help from its supporters, particularly in the build-up to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants to end the Ukraine-Russia war quickly."Ukraine is gathering key European partners who, together with the United States, are able to ensure the maximum strengthening of our state," spokesman Sergiy Nykyforov said.The meeting is needed to coordinate a joint position and guarantee that Ukraine is "strong in any scenario, both in negotiations and on the battlefield", he added.The final list of participants was still being decided, Nykyforov said.It should include countries which possess long-range weapons, invest in Ukrainian arms production and can decide on Ukraine's future in the NATO alliance, he added.

News.Az