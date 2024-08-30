Kyrgyzstan launches its first gold bullion production plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has inaugurated a new gold bullion production facility for Kyrgyzaltyn, Kyrgyzstan's national enterprise.





The facility, covering over 1,500 square meters, has a production capacity of up to 14,000 gold bars per month. It employs cutting-edge technology and modern equipment from Italy and Germany, allowing for the production of commemorative coins, medals, and orders of various complexity and size. This marks the first gold bullion production plant in Kyrgyzstan's history.Zhaparov, who toured the production process, expressed confidence that the new facility will enhance Kyrgyzstan's position in the global precious metals market and promote the growth of the domestic industry.He highlighted that the plant represents a significant advancement in Kyrgyzstan's economic development and job creation and directed that the gold bullion be made available for purchase by September 5.

News.Az