Kyrgyzstan launches its first gold bullion production plant
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has inaugurated a new gold bullion production facility for Kyrgyzaltyn, Kyrgyzstan's national enterprise.
Zhaparov, who toured the production process, expressed confidence that the new facility will enhance Kyrgyzstan's position in the global precious metals market and promote the growth of the domestic industry.
He highlighted that the plant represents a significant advancement in Kyrgyzstan's economic development and job creation and directed that the gold bullion be made available for purchase by September 5.