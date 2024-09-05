Kyrgyzstan tightens rules for Russians after migrant deportations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting September 5, 2024, Kyrgyzstan has introduced new rules for foreigners from several countries, including Russia, staying in the country for extended periods. The Kyrgyz Ministry of Digital Development announced that these changes target visitors from visa-free countries who are in the republic for private reasons.

Now, to register or extend their stay, foreign visitors need one of the following documents: a residence permit, a "Kairylman" certificate, a "Meken-card," or identification as a stateless person. In the past, citizens from countries like Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Azerbaijan could stay in Kyrgyzstan for up to six months, with the option to extend.Under the new rules, citizens of the Eurasian Economic Union (Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia) can now stay without registration for no more than 90 days within a 180-day period from the date they arrive. According to legal expert Murat Azimbaev , the changes are meant to streamline migration flows rather than impose harsher restrictions. However, foreigners may still face challenges when applying for temporary residence permits, as they now must prove a legal income source that’s enough to cover basic living expenses.These new regulations have already raised concerns among Russian expatriates. Some Russians who moved to Kyrgyzstan are worried about facing difficulties when trying to extend their stay, according to a report by Deutsche Welle.Meanwhile, back in Russia, deportations of foreign citizens have surged over the past six months. Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that about 65,000 foreigners were deported between January and July 2024, a 55.2% jump compared to the same period last year. The number of administrative offense cases has also increased by 40%, with 1.6 million recorded incidents.This sharp rise in deportations and administrative expulsions is tied to Russia’s tougher stance on enforcing migration laws.

News.Az