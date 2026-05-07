Egypt signs deal to rehabilitate Lebanon’s gas network

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Egypt and Lebanon signed an agreement on Wednesday to rehabilitate Lebanon’s gas pipelines and energy infrastructure, marking a new step in regional efforts to revive cooperation through the Arab Gas Pipeline.

The agreement was signed in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital during a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Egyptian Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi and Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi formally signed the deal, which aims to strengthen Lebanon’s struggling energy sector and improve the country’s gas infrastructure.

Madbouly said the agreement reflects discussions held during his visit to Beirut last December and highlights Cairo’s commitment to helping Lebanon secure sustainable energy supplies and rebuild critical infrastructure.

The move comes shortly after Jordan, Syria and Lebanon announced plans to cooperate on reviving the Arab Gas Pipeline project, a regional network originally designed to transport Egyptian natural gas across the Levant and potentially onward to Europe.

According to Jordanian Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh, the new arrangement would allow Jordan to import liquefied natural gas, convert it into natural gas and transport it to Syria and Lebanon through the pipeline system.

Stretching more than 1,200 kilometers, the Arab Gas Pipeline was largely suspended after 2011 due to instability in Syria and sanctions imposed during the rule of former President Bashar al-Assad.

Regional momentum around the project has increased following political changes in Syria and the formation of a transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Egyptian officials described the latest agreement as an important step toward boosting regional energy security and expanding long-term cooperation in oil and natural gas development across the Eastern Mediterranean and Levant regions.

News.Az