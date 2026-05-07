Tamil Nadu election 2026: Sridhar Vembu calls for re-election

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Tamil Nadu’s political landscape has entered a period of uncertainty after the latest Assembly election produced a hung verdict, with no party securing the numbers required to form a stable government on its own.

Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling short of the 118-seat majority mark. The result has set off intense political discussions around possible alliances, outside support, and power-sharing arrangements, News.Az reports, citing ET.

Traditional Dravidian rivals, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), are also closely watching developments as parties explore arithmetic that could help build a governing majority in a sharply divided House.

Amid the uncertainty, Zoho Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu weighed in on the situation, warning that any hastily assembled government could struggle to survive under competing political pressures.

Vembu suggested that Tamil Nadu may be better served by President’s Rule followed by fresh elections conducted under stricter oversight. He argued that tighter enforcement against vote-buying could help ensure a clearer democratic mandate.

“President’s rule with fresh elections may be the best course, this time with a very strict ‘no cash for votes’ enforcement. Then we will see who has the real mandate,” Vembu said in a post on X.

He further stated that the current numbers do not support a stable governing arrangement and warned that any coalition formed under these conditions would likely remain fragile.

“The numbers don’t seem to add up. Whatever government is cobbled together is likely to be unstable with various pulls and pressures. Tamil Nadu deserves better,” he wrote.

Vembu’s comments quickly gained attention online, sparking debate between supporters of fresh elections and those arguing that coalition governance remains a viable democratic solution.

He also predicted that a second election could potentially strengthen TVK’s position, suggesting that voter sentiment might consolidate further if people are called back to the polls. He added that opposition parties such as DMK and AIADMK could consider different electoral strategies, while also remarking that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might contest independently even if it risks a poor performance.

The political situation remains fluid as discussions continue over whether Tamil Nadu will move toward coalition government formation, President’s Rule, or a fresh electoral mandate.

News.Az