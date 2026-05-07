US strikes Iranian tanker in Gulf of Oman amid rising tensions - VIDEO

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A US warplane has fired on an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after it allegedly attempted to breach a US-imposed blockade on Iranian ports.

The US military said the vessel was trying to reach an Iranian port despite repeated warnings, prompting direct action by a US Navy fighter jet operating in the region. The strike reportedly disabled the tanker and stopped its movement toward Iranian waters, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo.

The incident marks a new escalation in already fragile tensions during a four-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, which has been repeatedly strained by maritime confrontations in the Gulf and surrounding waters.

According to US Central Command reporting cited in related coverage, American forces are enforcing an active blockade aimed at restricting maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports. The Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz remain central zones of confrontation, with previous incidents involving interceptions, warnings, and vessel diversions.

President Donald Trump has warned that Iran could face renewed bombing if a deal is not reached to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which around one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies pass. He has also suggested that a broader agreement could be close and that energy shipments might resume if diplomatic progress continues.

Despite these statements, Iranian officials have rejected elements of the proposed deal and accused Washington of using economic and military pressure to force concessions. Iranian representatives have also questioned US claims of progress in negotiations.

The latest strike comes amid wider regional instability, with continued tensions across the Middle East and repeated disruptions to shipping routes. Market reactions have reflected uncertainty, with oil prices fluctuating sharply in response to developments in the Gulf.

The situation remains highly volatile, with both sides maintaining hardline positions on key issues including maritime access, sanctions, and security control of strategic shipping lanes.

News.Az