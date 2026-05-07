Toluca crush LAFC to reach all-Mexican CONCACAF final

The hosts won the semi-final 5-2 on aggregate and will face Tigres UANL in North and Central America's top club competition, marking the first final without a Major League Soccer side in five years, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Helinho scored from the penalty spot, and Everardo López struck a thunderous effort from outside the box, before LAFC's Ryan Porteous was sent off late in the match and the game completely opened up.

Portuguese striker Paulinho then scored a simple tap-in at the far post before adding a fourth goal deep into stoppage time, as Toluca overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit in emphatic fashion.

It was a deeply disappointing night for Major League Soccer’s star-studded LAFC side, who pushed forward aggressively in the closing stages but were repeatedly left exposed at the back.

Denis Bouanga and Timothy Tillman had wasted a superb double chance in the eighth minute that would have given LAFC a 3-1 aggregate advantage, before Toluca took control of the tie despite striking the woodwork four times during the match.

LAFC also hurt themselves with costly mistakes. Ryan Hollingshead conceded a penalty after a late challenge on Paulinho inside the box, while Scottish defender Ryan Porteous was shown a straight red card for a clumsy attempt to win the ball back following Nicolás Castro’s high press.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup final will take place on May 30.